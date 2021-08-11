ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Issues Earnings Results

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. ShotSpotter updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SSTI stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.38. 3,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,087. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $494.83 million, a P/E ratio of 412.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

