ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SSTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a market cap of $529.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. Analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth $986,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

