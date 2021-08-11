Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.24

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.24 and traded as low as C$15.65. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$15.79, with a volume of 102,355 shares.

SIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.24.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is -528.81%.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,454,400. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,380 in the last ninety days.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

