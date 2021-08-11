Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 1,287.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,449,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.59% of Sientra worth $19,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $407.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

