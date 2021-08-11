Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. Sientra updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Sientra stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. 134,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,535. The company has a market capitalization of $399.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63. Sientra has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

SIEN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sientra stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Sientra as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

