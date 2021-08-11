Sierra Capital LLC Buys Shares of 84,393 iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in iQIYI by 1.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iQIYI by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 412,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,323,328. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

