Sierra Capital LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,390. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

