Sierra Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 173.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.34. 34,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,146. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

