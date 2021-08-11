Sierra Capital LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,439. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $187.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

