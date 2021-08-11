Sierra Capital LLC Increases Position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,002 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter worth $5,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 235,876.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 129,732 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIVG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. 2,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.68. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.81.

