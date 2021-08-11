Sierra Capital LLC Increases Stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC owned 0.25% of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000.

Shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. 32,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.60. ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.