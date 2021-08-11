Sierra Capital LLC Invests $2.78 Million in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 242.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after buying an additional 224,948 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 118,084 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2,229.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 68,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,282,000 after buying an additional 63,718 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.27. The stock had a trading volume of 730,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,314. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15.

