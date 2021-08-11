Sierra Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REMX. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REMX traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $113.56. 10,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,549. VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.77.

