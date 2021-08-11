Sierra Capital LLC Purchases 95,280 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,280 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. 3,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,683. The stock has a market cap of $995.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

BCSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

