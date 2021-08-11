Sierra Capital LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sierra Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.87. 642,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,001. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

