Sierra Capital LLC Sells 5,203 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,552,000 after buying an additional 122,407 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.33. 1,310,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,859,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.