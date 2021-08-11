Sierra Capital LLC Sells 950 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Sierra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,696,000 after purchasing an additional 978,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.94. 139,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

