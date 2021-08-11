Sierra Capital LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 182,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. Sierra Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 265,301 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,049. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.90.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

