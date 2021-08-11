Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $452.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.82. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 45.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,418,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 759,672 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 379.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 132.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 539,591 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 221,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 5,946.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 225,835 shares during the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

