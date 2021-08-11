Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.
NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $452.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.82. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.92.
About Sierra Metals
Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.