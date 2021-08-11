Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) PT Lowered to C$5.25

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 9,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,779. The stock has a market cap of $431.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.82. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Sierra Metals
Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
