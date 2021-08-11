Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) PT Lowered to C$5.25

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 9,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,779. The stock has a market cap of $431.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.82. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTS. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 45.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,418,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 759,672 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 379.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 1,575,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 132.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 539,591 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 221,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 5,946.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 225,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

