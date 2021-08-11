Sierra Wireless (SW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of C($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$136.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.45 million.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of SW opened at C$24.47 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of C$13.07 and a 52-week high of C$28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.34. The firm has a market cap of C$902.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52.

In other news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total value of C$292,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$897,639.80. Also, Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total value of C$27,197.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$345,403.68. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,308 shares of company stock valued at $326,633.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.