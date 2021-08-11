Sierra Wireless (SW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.47) per share for the quarter.
Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$136.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.45 million.
TSE SW opened at C$24.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$902.72 million and a P/E ratio of -12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.34. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of C$13.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.23.
About Sierra Wireless
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.
Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.