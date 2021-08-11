Sierra Wireless (SW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$136.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.45 million.

TSE SW opened at C$24.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$902.72 million and a P/E ratio of -12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.34. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of C$13.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.23.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total transaction of C$292,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$897,639.80. Also, Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total value of C$27,197.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,551 shares in the company, valued at C$345,403.68. Insiders have sold 16,308 shares of company stock worth $326,633 over the last quarter.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

