Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) is set to announce its Q2 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Sierra Wireless has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $726.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.