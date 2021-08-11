Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) is set to announce its Q2 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Sierra Wireless has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $726.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.
See Also: 52 Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.