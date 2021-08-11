Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SGTX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 149,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.36 million and a P/E ratio of -20.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

In related news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

