Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.02. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 17,409 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

