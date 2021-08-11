Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Gap Down to $29.87

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.87, but opened at $28.85. Silverback Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 584 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on SBTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Silverback Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.