Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Up 5.3%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 58,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,324,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

SVM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $796.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

