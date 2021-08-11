Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $24.76

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $22.72. Similarweb shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 351 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMWB shares. initiated coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Similarweb alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $550,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $12,815,000. Finally, Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at $33,231,000.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.