Simple Software Solutions 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $90,621.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,963,491 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

