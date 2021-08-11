Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.61

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,305,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $5,417,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $95,000.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

