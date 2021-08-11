Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 1.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 661.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.75. 42,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,716.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,358 shares of company stock worth $1,468,236. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.