Sippican Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp accounts for 1.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,143,000 after buying an additional 1,639,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,619,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $37,072,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $34,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,517,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACW traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

