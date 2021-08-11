Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 1,295 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up approximately 2.1% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,557,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,152,000 after purchasing an additional 803,442 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WAL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.