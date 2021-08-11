Sippican Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Cimarex Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth about $362,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4,705.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

NYSE XEC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,087. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. US Capital Advisors cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.48.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.