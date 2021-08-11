SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Hits New 12-Month High at $205.40

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $205.40 and last traded at $204.50, with a volume of 2563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SITM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.64 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $337,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.65, for a total transaction of $427,478.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,589 shares of company stock worth $6,954,036. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

