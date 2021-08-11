SKALE Network Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $370.10 million and $56.21 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

