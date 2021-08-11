Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.97% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
SKE stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.20. 82,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,491. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.20. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.76 and a 52-week high of C$16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of C$865.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Article: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.