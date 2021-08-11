Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

SKE stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.20. 82,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,491. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.20. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.76 and a 52-week high of C$16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of C$865.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.52). Equities research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.0599197 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

