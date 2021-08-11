SkinCoin Market Cap Reaches $210,637.28 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. SkinCoin has a market cap of $210,637.28 and approximately $35,296.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00016020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.70 or 0.00898969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00112285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00042596 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

