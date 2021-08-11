Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) VP Timothy A. Burkhardt Sells 7,362 Shares

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. 4,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,078. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $64.23.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

