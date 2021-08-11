SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $21.05. 3,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 364,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,433,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $7,294,000.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

