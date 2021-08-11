SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679,293 shares during the period. SL Green Realty comprises 1.0% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 4.31% of SL Green Realty worth $238,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,688,000 after buying an additional 550,756 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.33. The stock had a trading volume of 430,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,396. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

