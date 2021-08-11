SmartMesh 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.04 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. SmartMesh has a market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

