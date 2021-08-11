Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Shares of SMAR opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,690 shares of company stock worth $22,509,255. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

