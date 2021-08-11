Smaugs NFT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $481,666.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $2.21 million and $481,666.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00046921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00152411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00155189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.21 or 1.00043217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.00859961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

