Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.88 Million

Analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post sales of $16.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.47 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $61.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.63 million to $63.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $81.54 million, with estimates ranging from $79.26 million to $83.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%.

SMSI has been the topic of several research reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.71 million, a PE ratio of -164.28 and a beta of 0.75. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33.

Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

