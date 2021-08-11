Smooth Love Potion Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $203.89 million and approximately $234.52 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00055202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00872677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00109406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00154542 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 947,683,698 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

