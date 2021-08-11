Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,181.00

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,181 ($54.63) and last traded at GBX 4,175 ($54.55), with a volume of 100277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,115 ($53.76).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of £10.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,932.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a €0.29 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 1.01%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

