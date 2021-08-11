Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Declares $0.23 Semi-Annual Dividend

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.227 per share on Monday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

SMFKY stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.69. 8,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,666. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $34.91 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.14.

SMFKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Smurfit Kappa Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

