Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,111,960 shares of company stock valued at $423,550,675.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

