SnowGem (XSG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006345 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

